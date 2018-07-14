Man dies after being assaulted while celebrating birthday

A man has died after being attacked while out celebrating his birthday.

Stephen McGiffen had been celebrating his 36th birthday in Oldham, Greater Manchester, on Thursday night.

But in the early hours of Friday morning emergency services were called to reports of a man being assaulted and found Mr McGiffen lying on the floor with serious head injuries.

He was taken to hospital, where his family remained by his bedside, but he died on Saturday, Greater Manchester Police said.

Two men, aged 19 and 20, were arrested on suspicion of assault and bailed pending further enquiries.