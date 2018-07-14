Police investigating paraglider who flew over Trump’s Turnberry resort

Police have launched an investigation to try to trace a protesting paraglider who flew over Donald Trump’s Turnberry resort in Scotland.

Police Scotland said the incident, which took place on Friday night, was being treated as a “breach of the air exclusion zone” that was in place.

Mr Trump and his wife Melania are staying at the Turnberry resort in Ayrshire during what is a “private visit” to Scotland, after the president had meetings with Theresa May and the Queen.