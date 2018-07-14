Pride Glasgow apologises over ticket problems

Organisers of the Glasgow Pride event have apologised after hundreds of people who had bought tickets were denied entry and told it had reached capacity.

Long queues formed at Kelvingrove Park with tickets seemingly oversold and many people took to social media to complain.

Organisers posted on Facebook: “The interest in Pride Glagsow today has far exceeded our expectations, our parade had over 12,000 march, the largest number in our history.

“Glasgow Pride apologises unreservedly to those people who purchased tickets and were unable to enter the site.”

Glasgow Pride added: “Police Scotland are present at Kelvingrove Park to support the Pride Glasgow event organisers and stewards to ensure the safety of those attending the event.”

The music event followed a march led for the first time by Nicola Sturgeon.

The First Minister said leading thousands of marchers at Scotland’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) pride event was a “real honour”.