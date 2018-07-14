Serena Williams fails in bid for eighth Wimbledon title

Serena Williams failed in her bid to win an eighth Wimbledon title just 10 months after giving birth to her daughter. The American was the first mother to reach the final since Australian Evonne Goolagong triumphed 38 years ago. Cheering her on from the Royal Box was her close friend the Duchess of Sussex, who clapped animatedly as her compatriot competed.

The Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex watched from the Royal Box Credit: Nick Bothma/PA

Meghan, who was sitting between Wimbledon patron the Duchess of Cambridge and Gill Brook, the wife of Wimbledon chairman Philip Brook, turned from time to time to speak to Billie Jean King and her partner Kloss. Williams has described her friendship with the newlywed as wonderful, and in the past Meghan has attended the championships to cheer the 36-year-old from her player’s box. This year F1 ace Lewis Hamilton, golfer Tiger Woods and Dame Anna Wintour offered their support from behind her team.

Lewis Hamilton and Anna Wintour cheered on Serena Williams from the players’ box at Wimbledon Credit: Nic Bothma/PA

Hamilton also took to Instagram to post messages of encouragement. Exactly two months after taking a front-row seat at Meghan’s wedding to the Duke of Sussex in Windsor, Williams took centre stage at Wimbledon. Meghan, who was at the tournament as Kate’s guest, stood slowly and applauded when Williams lost in straight sets to Germany’s Angelique Kerber. It was the first official engagement Meghan and Kate had carried out together, without their partners.

Alexis Ohanian, wearing white and a baseball cap, cheered on his wife Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA