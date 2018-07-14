Simon Coveney and Arlene Foster visit Derry following violence

Ireland’s foreign affairs minister and DUP leader Arlene Foster have visited Londonderry following six successive nights of violence in the city. Tanaiste Simon Coveney met police and residents from the Bogside after the bout of unrest which saw explosive devices hurled at officers and dozens of petrol bombs thrown. The Police Service of Northern Ireland said they had welcomed an incident-free Friday night in the Bogside and Fountain areas of the city.

The visits by political leaders came after police said it was a “miracle” no officers had been injured in the violence. Mrs Foster visited the unionist Fountain estate where rioters have targeted homes, and writing on Twitter she said she was “so proud of the community spirit”.

Before his arrival, Mr Coveney tweeted: “On road to #Derry to meet + show solidarity with all political, community and youth leaders working to end rioting and violence. “Derry is a great city, making progress, wanting to look forward not backwards.”

Mr Coveney met with the Unity of Purpose group to discuss how community groups, political parties and the PSNI can “work together positively”. He also said it was great to meet PSNI officers to thank them for their service “at the end of a difficult week”.

