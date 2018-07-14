Teach children about trade unions – Corbyn

Children should learn about trade unions and workers’ rights in schools, Jeremy Corbyn is to say. Youngsters should be “fully equipped” to develop and exercise their rights in the workplace, according to the Labour leader. In a speech to the Durham Miners Gala on Saturday, he will suggest that trade unions have been “marginalised, vilified and undermined”, and that children should know about union principles such as collective action and solidarity.

He will say: “Children should not only learn about trade unions and their rights at work, but should be fully equipped to exercise and develop those rights. “Schools need to teach these values and together we can, and will, transform society so it works for the many, not the few.” Mr Corbyn will also say: “We know that power in society, and in our workplaces, has become concentrated in the hands of a few, at the expense of everybody else. “But history shows those at the top have never conceded anything, without it being demanded from people below – things we all enjoy but now take for granted, like weekends and paid holidays.

