Thai boys saved from flooded cave thank rescuers and well-wishers as they recover in hospital

The 12 Thai boys and their football coach who were saved from a flooded cave have thanked their rescuers and well-wishers as they recover.

The group, who are in a quarantined wing of a hospital in northern Thailand, gave short statements to show gratitude to their supporters.

They thanked those who rescued them for their help and bravery while sat in their beds.

The hospital has said that the boys are mostly healthy, aside from some minor infections.

A psychiatrist who has examined the group added that their mental state also seems good at present.