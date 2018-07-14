Trump baby blimp to fly in Edinburgh

The Donald Trump baby blimp will be flown at a protest in Edinburgh.

The 20ft inflatable depicting the US president as a nappy-clad baby holding a mobile phone has been brought north of the border after being flown above Parliament Square in London on Friday.

It prompted Mr Trump to say it made him “feel unwelcome” in the city, on his second day of a four-day UK visit.

Campaigners confirmed the blimp will fly in the Meadows, where a protest march against the US presidents ends, from around noon.