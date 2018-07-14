Trump increases time spent playing golf during presidency

Donald Trump has increased the amount of time he has spent playing golf during his presidency with a round at his Turnberry course in Scotland.

The US president was seen playing on the famous Ailsa course with his son Eric during their two-day private stay at the golf resort in South Ayrshire.

Before his UK visit, Mr Trump had spent 125 days at his golf properties during his presidency, according to NBC News, but the precise number of times he has actually played golf is difficult to track as trips have mainly been weekend private visits.

He last visited Turnberry in 2016 to reopen it after a £200 million refurbishment. At the time, he was the presumptive Republican presidential nominee and staff at the course wore caps with the message “made Turnberry great again” in a nod to his campaign slogan.