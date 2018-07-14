UK Forecast: Dry with clear spells tonight. Rain into the northwest.

This Evening and Tonight: After a fine end to the day, it'll be dry with clear spells across England and Wales overnight, with a few mist and fog patches by dawn. Cloudy and breezy with some rain for Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Sunday: Fine and very warm across England and Wales, with hot sunshine for most. Cloudier with some rain for Northern Ireland and Scotland, perhaps reaching Cumbria and northwest Wales later.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday: Showery rain pushing eastwards but still hot in the southeast on Monday. Turning fresher with a few showers from the northwest. Sunshine and showers on Tuesday and Wednesday, possibly thundery.