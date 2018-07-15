Attackers threw device at home of Gerry Adams from moving car, CCTV reveals

An explosive device thrown at the home of former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams was hurled from a moving car, CCTV footage of the incident has revealed.

A short clip obtained by the Press Association and RTE on Sunday shows a car passing a driveway.

As it passes, sparks can be seen around a parked car in a driveway and then black smoke.

The home of prominent republican Bobby Storey in west Belfast was also attacked.

No-one was hurt in either of the incidents, which took place just after 9.30pm on Friday.

The CCTV footage has been shared with detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), who are investigating.

The PSNI said officers seized “remnants of large industrial, firework-type devices, capable of causing serious damage or injury” at two houses in west Belfast.

Significant damage was visible to a vehicle on Mr Adams’ driveway in the aftermath of the attack.

On Saturday, Mr Adams said he did not know who is responsible for the attacks, but thought there may be a connection with the recent disorder in Londonderry.

He challenged those behind the attacks to him and explain themselves.