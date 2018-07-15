Brexit blueprint will guarantee aviation jobs, says May

Theresa May will say her controversial Brexit blueprint will safeguard millions of jobs in the aerospace industry as she officially opens the Farnborough International Airshow.

The Prime Minister will use the event on Monday to argue that establishing a “common rule book” with the EU for goods and customs will ensure the “frictionless” trade that companies depend on continues after Britain leaves.

By protecting the supply chains that companies such as Bombardier, Rolls-Royce and Airbus rely on, she will say the plan will cement the UK’s position as a leading aerospace nation.

Mrs May will also announce £343 million in additional research and development funding, including investment in new “cleaner and greener” electric aircraft technology.