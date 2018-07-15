- ITV Report
Donald Trump tells ITV the Queen is 'an incredible woman' - and US and UK will make 'a great trade deal'
Donald Trump has described the Queen as an "incredible, sharp and beautiful" woman in an exclusive interview with ITV.
The US President spoke to Piers Morgan for Good Morning Britain after his meeting with the Monarch at Windsor Castle during his working visit to the UK.
Mr Trump revealed he had discussed Brexit with the Monarch but that "you just don’t talk about that conversation with the Queen".
"She said it’s a very - and she’s right - it’s a very complex problem, I think nobody had any idea how complex that was going to be," he said.
Mr Trump added: "She is an incredible woman, she is so sharp, she is so beautiful, when I say beautiful - inside and out. That is a beautiful woman."
There was controversy during the president's visit when he told The Sun newspaper that Theresa May's Brexit proposals were likely to "kill" any trade deal with the US.
But he soon backtracked on the comments, saying he was sure the two countries would be able to trade after Brexit and praising the prime minister.
Mr Trump reiterated to Good Morning Britain that he "really likes" Mrs May and that the UK and US will make "a great trade deal".
"I’ve really no doubt about it," he said. "We’re going to get it.
"Now, if they do whatever they do, they have to, I said make sure you have a carve out...where no matter what happens they have the right to make a deal with the United States."
Mr Trump was also asked about running for re-election in 2020, telling Morgan that he "fully intends to" and that he wasn't concerned about any Democratic candidates.
He said: "I know many of them, I’ve seen them, I’ve dealt with them and so far they do not have the right candidate."
