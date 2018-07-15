Donald Trump tells ITV the Queen is 'an incredible woman' - and US and UK will make 'a great trade deal'

Donald Trump has described the Queen as an "incredible, sharp and beautiful" woman in an exclusive interview with ITV.

The US President spoke to Piers Morgan for Good Morning Britain after his meeting with the Monarch at Windsor Castle during his working visit to the UK.

Mr Trump revealed he had discussed Brexit with the Monarch but that "you just don’t talk about that conversation with the Queen".

"She said it’s a very - and she’s right - it’s a very complex problem, I think nobody had any idea how complex that was going to be," he said.

Mr Trump added: "She is an incredible woman, she is so sharp, she is so beautiful, when I say beautiful - inside and out. That is a beautiful woman."