Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to watch Wimbledon men’s singles final

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will attend Wimbledon on Sunday to watch the men’s singles final. William and Kate will watch Serbia’s Novak Djokovic take on South Africa’s Kevin Anderson on Centre Court.

Anderson, 32, comes into the match after a marathon semi-final lasting six hours and 36 minutes against John Isner on Friday. Three-time former champion Djokovic, 31, took five-and-a-quarter hours – over two days – to secure victory over Rafael Nadal. This year’s Championships are set to finish in the same heat they started, with the Met Office forecasting highs of 27C for SW19.

