DUP MP lashes Catholic bishop over giving ‘rationale’ for Londonderry rioters

DUP MP Gregory Campbell has criticised Catholic bishop Donal McKeown, claiming he gave a “rationale” for the people behind recent disorder in Londonderry. Over six consecutive nights of rioting, shots were fired at police and scores of petrol bombs were thrown. Three people have been questioned by police over the violence.

Bishop Donal McKeown has been accused of giving a ‘rationale’ for rioting Credit: Niall Carson/PA

Two, a 22-year-old man and a 17-year-old man, are set to appear before Omagh Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning charged with offences relating to the disorder. Bishop McKeown urged an end to the violence while addressing a solidarity rally of residents on Friday. He also spoke about people who feel left out of the political progress. “They do not see the last 20 years as having benefited them.

“Some communities that suffered much in the past are still suffering disadvantage. “There are young people who feel life is passing them by and looking down on them.” He added: “All who live here are part of this country. “All deserve to be cherished equally.” Bishop McKeown called for people to come together and build a city “where everyone feels comfortable”. Mr Campbell has taken issue with the comments.

Disorder on Fahan street in Londonderry Credit: Brian Lawless/PA