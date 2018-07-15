Family photos of Prince Louis’s christening released by William and Kate

Prince Louis is pictured in the arms of his mother and surrounded by his immediate family in touching photographs released to mark his christening. Four official images were taken by British photographer Matt Holyoak at Clarence House after Louis was baptised in The Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace last Monday. The photographs have been released by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to mark the milestone.

The photographs were taken by Matt Holyoak in the Morning Room at Clarence House Credit: Matt Holyoak/Camera Press

In a royal family photo, the Cambridge five sit in the morning room at Clarence House, with Louis in Kate’s arms, Princess Charlotte gazing across at her baby brother and Prince George sitting on William’s lap with a wide smile on his face. Standing behind them are the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, along with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – with Meghan linking her hand through Harry’s arm. In a big family photo, Kate and William are joined by their children, along with Harry and Meghan, Charles and Camilla, and the Middleton family including Kate’s sister Pippa Matthews and her husband James.

The ceremony took place on July 9 Credit: Matt Holyoak/Camera Press

A third photo of the Cambridge family by themselves features Kate smiling down at Louis in her arms, while George stands with one hand in his pocket and Charlotte leans into the trailing christening gown. A final image shows Kate and Louis in the garden at Clarence House, with the mother-of-three looking down at the bright-eyed royal baby in her arms. Mr Holyoak said: “I was truly honoured at being asked to take the official photographs at the christening of Prince Louis, and to witness at first hand such a happy event.

Kate and Louis pictured in the garden at Clarence House Credit: Matt Holyoak/Camera Press

“Everyone was so relaxed and in such good spirits, it was an absolute pleasure. “I only hope I have captured some of that joy in my photographs.” Louis was sound asleep as he was carried into the Chapel Royal by Kate for the christening ceremony which lasted 40 minutes. After the ceremony, the baby prince looked content and wiggled his fingers as Kate gazed down and beamed at him as she held him in her arms.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.