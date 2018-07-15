Firefighters extinguish grass blaze near Heathrow

Firefighters have successfully doused a grass fire the size of four football pitches close to Heathrow Airport.

Five hectares of grass and scrubland caught light in Feltham at 4pm on Saturday and burned for nearly five hours before it was brought under control at 9.43pm the same evening.

It took almost 100 firefighters and 15 fire engines to subdue the blaze, and a spokeswoman for London Fire Brigade said the long stretch of dry weather was the probable cause of the fire.