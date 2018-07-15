First look at new Doctor Who series gives glimpse of Jodie Whittaker in action

The first glimpse of Jodie Whittaker in action as the new star of Doctor Who has been revealed. Fans watching the World Cup final on BBC One were treated to 40 seconds of promotional footage from the new series. The clip was also posted on the sci-fi series’ official Twitter account.

“New Doctor Who, New friends, New Adventures,” the tweet said, as it gave viewers a taste of what to expect in the 11th series which airs later this year. The clip featured the Doctor’s companions, played by Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole, with all three appearing to have a supernatural experience around food. Cole’s character, whose name was revealed on Twitter as Ryan, is in a cafe eating egg, beans and toast, watching football on his phone, with pundit Alan Shearer’s voice audible alongside eerie music. Crockery and condiments can be seen shaking on another table in the cafe, as an unknown person dunks a chip into an egg.

