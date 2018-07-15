Food sent to migrants off Sicily as Italy awaits EU offers

More food and drink has been sent to a pair of military ships off Sicily as Italy waited for other European nations to pledge to take some of the hundreds of migrants on board before allowing them to step on to Italian soil. Germany, Spain and Portugal each agreed to accept 50 of the migrants, following similar offers by France and Malta on Saturday, Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte said. But the Czech Republic rebuffed the appeal, calling the distribution plan a “road to hell”. Italian interior minister Matteo Salvini has vowed to prohibit further disembarking in Italy of migrants who were rescued while crossing the Mediterranean unless the burden is shared by other EU countries.

Salvini, who leads the right-wing League party in Italy’s populist coalition government, told reporters Sunday the “aim was for brotherly re-distribution” of the 450 rescued passengers on the two military ships. Conte contacted fellow EU leaders Saturday, asking them to take some of the rescued migrants. But Czech prime minister Andrej Babis tweeted that his country “won’t take any migrants”, dismissing Italy’s approach as a “road to hell” that would encourage more migrant smuggling.

While campaigning for Italy’s March election, Salvini praised the hard-line stance on immigration taken by several eastern European countries, among them the Czech Republic. The same intransigence is being experienced by the Italian government. Italy’s Conte insisted the “solidarity” strategy was working, citing the offers from France, Malta and Germany. “This is the solidarity and responsibility that we have always sought from Europe,” he said on Facebook. He added that Italy would “continue on this path, with firmness and in respect of human rights”.

