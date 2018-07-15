- ITV Report
Gareth Southgate: England players are hungry for more after World Cup success
Gareth Southgate says his England players are ready to build on their fourth place finish at the World Cup .
The England manager has two years until the next major tournament when the European Championships come around in 2020 and he feels the players will mature in the meantime.
Southgate told ITV News: "The expectation changes as the players improve, so we'll be better prepared to deal with the level of expectation. "We've got players that are going to mature over the next couple of years. The next two years we need to think about how we give them experiences and some other young players coming through, who should start to challenge for places, so we've got to constantly raise the bar of what's expected."
England arrived back at Birmingham airport on Sunday afternoon with one winner among their ranks, as Harry Kane was confirmed as the winner of the Golden Boot.
The England captain scored six goals during the tournament in Russia but it was not enough to help his team to the final, as were defeated by Croatia in the semis before losing to Belgium in the third-place playoff.