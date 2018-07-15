Gareth Southgate: England players are hungry for more after World Cup success

Gareth Southgate says his England players are ready to build on their fourth place finish at the World Cup .

The England manager has two years until the next major tournament when the European Championships come around in 2020 and he feels the players will mature in the meantime.

Southgate told ITV News: "The expectation changes as the players improve, so we'll be better prepared to deal with the level of expectation. "We've got players that are going to mature over the next couple of years. The next two years we need to think about how we give them experiences and some other young players coming through, who should start to challenge for places, so we've got to constantly raise the bar of what's expected."