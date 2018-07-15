Good Brexit deal needed to ensure space investment, expert says

Britain faces an “erosion” of investment in its space, security and defence sectors unless a good Brexit deal is struck with the EU, the head of an industry body has said. Paul Everitt, chief executive of ADS Group, said British manufacturers’ ability to attract investment will be “diminished” if the negotiations fail. The business leader was speaking as buyers from around the world prepare to attend the Farnborough International Airshow’s trade event. Around £90 billion of orders and commitments are placed at the FIA, with UK companies vying for their share.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

However, Mr Everitt warned that the securing of a comprehensive deal with Brussels will be key to ensure investment continues to flow to UK firms operating in sectors like space. “If the costs of operating in the UK become higher, then our ability to attract new investment will be diminished”, he told the BBC. “We are a long term industry. When a big investment decision comes along we are not in such a good place. If it continues we could see an erosion of our position.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.