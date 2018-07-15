Greenland village watches looming iceberg

Low-lying areas of a village in Greenland remain evacuated as villagers and authorities monitor a vast iceberg for signs it could move closer or break apart, threatening the remote settlement.

Kenneth Elkjaer, a journalist with Greenland public broadcaster KNR, said Sunday the iceberg is about 500 to 600 metres offshore and “everybody is waiting to see what happens to the weather”.

On Friday, 33 of Innaarsuit’s 169 residents had to move to higher ground due to concerns the iceberg could flip or chunks of it could break off, causing a large wave that might flood parts of the village.

Elkjaer said that police and local authorities would evaluate the situation again on Monday.

Earthquakes and tsunamis have created major floods in Greenland in recent years.