Hundreds of firefighters tackle huge blaze at ‘tinder-dry’ grasslands

More than 225 firefighters have been tackling a grass fire the size of about 150 football pitches.

Police warned people to avoid the Wanstead Flats, in Epping Forest, north-east London, due to “very heavy smoke” coming from the “tinder-dry” grasslands on Sunday.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said the 100-hectare (one square kilometre) blaze was being tackled by firefighters using 40 engines but said there is no immediate risk to property.