Man arrested in connection with Trump paragliding protest

A man has been arrested in connection with an incident where a paraglider flew over Donald Trump’s Turnberry resort in Scotland and unfurled a protest sign.

The banner read “Trump Well Below Par” and the stunt was orchestrated by environmental group Greenpeace shortly after the US president arrived at the Ayrshire hotel on Friday.

Police Scotland said in a statement: “Police Scotland can confirm that a 55-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an incident when a powered parachute was flown in the vicinity of the Turnberry Hotel around 9.45 pm on Friday, 13 July 2018.”

The force earlier said the incident was being treated as breach of the air exclusion zone that was in place.