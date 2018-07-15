Man dies following Co Mayo road crash

A man in his seventies has died following a road crash in Co Mayo.

There was just one car involved in the incident on the N5 at Ballinvoher near Swinford at around 6.45pm on Saturday.

The Garda say the driver, who was the sole person in the car, was seriously injured when his SUV left the road and struck a wall.

He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

His body has since been removed to University Hospital Mayo for a post-mortem examination.

The local coroner has been notified.

A Garda spokesman said investigations are ongoing, and made an appeal for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Swinford Garda Station on 094-9252990 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.