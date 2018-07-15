President Donald Trump ends UK tour and boards Air Force One bound for meeting with Russia's Vladimir Putin

Donald Trump has departed from Glasgow Prestwick Airport on Air Force One, rounding off his first UK visit as US president. The US leader left just after 4pm on Sunday, marking the end of a four day trip to the UK. He now heads to Helsinki for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

President Trump is no longer on British soil. Credit: PA

During his UK visit, his busy schedule included meetings with Prime Minister Theresa May and afternoon tea with the Queen. The president even managed to squeeze in a few rounds of golf at one of his Scottish resorts. Mr Trump successfully avoided the many protests against his visit, despite marches being prevalent in central London and many other British cities.

The president and wife Melania board a Helsinki-bound Air Force One. Credit: AP

The controversial US leader is set to land in Finland on the eve of his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ahead of his visit to Helsinki, Mr Trump posted a series of tweets: "Heading to Helsinki, Finland – looking forward to meeting with President Putin tomorrow," he wrote. "Unfortunately, no matter how well I do at the Summit, if I was given the great city of Moscow as retribution for all of the sins and evils committed by Russia over the years, I would return to criticism that it wasn’t good enough – that I should have gotten Saint Petersburg in addition! "Much of our news media is indeed the enemy of the people and all the Dems know how to do is resist and obstruct! "This is why there is such hatred and dissension in our country – but at some point, it will heal!" Before leaving the US for his visit to Europe, he said his meeting with the Russian president "may be the easiest of all."

President Trump has said he is keeping expectations low for the high-stakes summit with Putin, adding that “nothing bad is going to come out of it, and maybe some good will come out”.

Air Force One takes off from Prestwick Airport in Ayrshire. Credit: PA