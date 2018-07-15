Protest behaviour praised during Trump’s Scottish visit

Thousands of protesters have been thanked by police for their “good behaviour” during Donald Trump’s stay in Scotland.

Police Scotland organised a major security operation involving thousands of officers for the US president’s stay at his Turnberry golf resort and a series of large-scale protests across the country.

The unprecedented operation is believed to have cost £5 million, with the UK Government footing the bill.

Officers were also thanked for their work as it was confirmed there were two arrests over the weekend.

A 55-year-old man was charged in connection with an incident where a paraglider with a protest sign flew over Turnberry on Friday, while a 64-year-old man was arrested in relation to alleged threatening and abusive behaviour on the beach at Turnberry on Sunday and was issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice.