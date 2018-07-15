St Swithin’s Day weather may bode well for England and Wales

People in England and Wales are in for a glorious dry summer if the legend of St Swithin’s Day is to be believed – but Scotland and Northern Ireland might not be so lucky. The weather myth states that if it rains on July 15, wet weather will persist for 40 days and 40 nights. England and Wales are set for a dry sunny St Swithin’s Day with temperatures soaring to as high as 32C (89.6F), while heavy rain will fall in parts of Scotland and much of Northern Ireland.

But Met Officer forecaster Rachael West allayed fears as she said people who have enjoyed a dry Sunday will probably see some showers over the next week, and vice versa. “Certainly some changes in forecast over the next week, never mind the next coming 40 days. But if people want to believe in St Swithin’s Day then that’s up to them,” she joked. St Swithin was an Anglo-Saxon bishop of Winchester, who died in AD862. When he was made a saint in 971, his body was dug up and moved to an indoor shrine in the city’s cathedral.

A sailing boat moored in Southampton Water as the sun rises Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA