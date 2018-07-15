Theresa May reveals Donald Trump told her to sue the EU

Theresa May has revealed that Donald Trump advised her to sue the EU rather than negotiate Brexit.

Following their meeting at Chequers on Friday, the US president said he had given the prime minister a "suggestion" but that she "found it maybe too brutal".

Asked on BBC1's The Andrew Marr Show what his advice had been, she said: "He told me I should sue the EU. Not go into negotiation, sue them."

She added: "What the president also said at that press conference was 'Don't walk away. Don't walk away from the negotiations. Then you're stuck'."

At their press conference on Friday, Mr Trump said of the suggestion: "I can fully understand why she thought it was a little bit tough."