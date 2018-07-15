Trump arrives in Finland for summit with Putin

US President Donald Trump has arrived in Finland for his closely watched summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump landed in the capital city, Helsinki, late Sunday.

He planned no public appearances until Monday, when he heads to the Presidential Palace for breakfast with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto.

Trump and Putin meet later Monday at the palace.

The president flew in from Scotland, where he and his wife, Melania, spent the weekend at his Turnberry golf resort.

Trump heads into the summit with little clear agenda other than to strengthen his personal rapport with Putin, which he thinks is crucial to improving relations between Washington and Moscow.

Finland has a long legacy of hosting US-Soviet and US-Russian summits because of its geographic location and perceived neutrality.