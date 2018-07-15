Trump ends whirlwind UK tour and heads for talks with Putin

Donald Trump has finished his whirlwind UK visit and is heading to Finland for talks with Vladimir Putin. The US president departed Glasgow Prestwick Airport just after 4pm on Sunday after four days in the UK during which he met Theresa May and the Queen and played golf at one of his Scottish resorts, all against the backdrop of mass protests against his visit. Earlier on Sunday, Mr Trump played a round of golf at Turnberry in South Ayrshire where he had been staying with wife Melania for two nights during the private leg of his visit.

While he was on the course, Police Scotland announced they had arrested a man in connection with an aerial protest during Mr Trump’s arrival at the Trump Turnberry hotel on Friday night. A 55-year-old man is due in Ayr Sheriff Court on Monday in connection with a powered parachute being flown in the vicinity of the hotel at around 9.45pm on Friday. Greenpeace earlier said they had orchestrated the stunt where a paraglider unfurled a banner with the slogan: “Trump Well Below Par”.

Demonstrators in George Square, Glasgow, for the Scotland United Against Trump protest against the visit of President Donald Trump to the UK Credit: Lesley Martin/PA

On Saturday, Mr Trump was heckled by protesters who branded him a “racist” as he played golf with his son Eric. At the same time, thousands of people marched through Edinburgh to demonstrate against the US president, following widespread protests on Friday with a massive march in London and events staged in cities including Glasgow and Belfast. At Turnberry, protesters who had gathered on the nearby beach climbed a hill to ensure the president could see them when he took to the golf course. Mr Trump waved as they shouted: “No Trump, no KKK, no racist USA.”

Donald Trump played two rounds of golf during his stay at Turnberry Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA

In Edinburgh, crowds gathered outside the Scottish Parliament before setting off for the city’s Meadows area for a Carnival of Resistance event, where the 20ft Trump baby balloon was flown. The president and his wife Melania arrived in Scotland on board Air Force One on Friday evening, before travelling by motorcade to the Trump Turnberry resort, one of two Scottish golf courses he owns. On Saturday, Mr Trump tweeted: “I have arrived in Scotland and will be at Trump Turnberry for two days of meetings, calls and hopefully, some golf, my primary form of exercise! “The weather is beautiful, and this place is incredible! Tomorrow I go to Helsinki for a Monday meeting with Vladimir Putin.”

