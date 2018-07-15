Trump to round off UK visit and head for Putin meeting

Donald Trump is to round off his first UK visit as president today as he heads for a meeting with Vladimir Putin. The US president has spent the last two nights at his Turnberry golf resort in Scotland after meeting Theresa May and the Queen in a whirlwind tour that took place amid mass protests against his policies across the UK. Mr Trump and wife Melania are due to fly out of Glasgow Prestwick Airport on Sunday headed for Finland where he will meet the Russian leader for talks on Monday.

Before leaving the US for Europe last week, Mr Trump said: “So I have Nato, I have the UK – that’s a situation with turmoil. And I have Putin. Frankly, Putin may be the easiest of all.” On Saturday, Mr Trump was heckled by protesters who branded him a “racist”as he played golf with his son Eric at Turnberry. At the same time, thousands of people marched through Edinburgh to demonstrate against Mr Trump, following widespread protests on Friday with a massive march in London and events staged in cities including Glasgow and Belfast At Turnberry, protesters who had gathered on the nearby beach climbed a hill to ensure the president could see them when he took to the golf course.

US President Donald Trump played a round of golf in Turnberry Credit: Jane Barlow/PA