Trump told me to sue the EU, says May

At their joint news conference at Chequers on Friday, the US president confirmed that he had offered his thoughts on how she should approach the talks, but declined to go into detail.

Theresa May has revealed Donald Trump’s advice to her on the Brexit negotiations – sue.

“I think she found it maybe too brutal,” he told reporters. “I could fully understand why she thought it was a little bit tough.”

However, appearing on BBC One’s The Andrew Marr Show, Mrs May disclosed just what he said.

“He told me I should sue the EU. Not go into negotiations, sue them,” she said.

She added: “Interestingly, what the president also said at that press conference was don’t walk away. Don’t walk away from negotiations because then you’re stuck.”