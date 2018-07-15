UK Weather Forecast: Rain for Scotland and Northern Ireland, sunny and hot elsewhere.

Warm sunshine across England and Wales today, feeling particularly hot in the south east. Cloudy for much of Scotland and Northern Ireland with rain at times.

Rain will slowly spread south-east into northwest England and Wales overnight, and the southwest of England by dawn. Elsewhere, dry and warm with clear spells.

Fresher, drier conditions spreading into Scotland and Northern Ireland on Monday. Hit-and-miss showers for western England and Wales. Elsewhere sunny and warm, risk of a thundery shower in the east later.

A fresher feel than of late early next week, with hit-and-miss showers in many parts, which could turn heavy especially on Tuesday. Fewer showers by Thursday.