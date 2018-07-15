UN report shows increase in Afghan civilian casualties

The number of civilians killed in Afghanistan in the first half of this year has increased by 1% compared to the same period last year, according to a report released by the United Nations. The UN mission in Afghanistan said the number — 1,692 killed in violence — is the highest six-month death toll since the systematic documentation of civilian casualties started in 2009. In its report, UNAMA said 3,430 Afghan civilians were wounded in the January-June period. The killed and wounded add up to a total of 5,122 civilian casualties, which is a 3% overall decrease from the first six months of 2017.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The UN mission renewed its call on parties to the conflict to increase efforts to protect the civilian population and work toward reaching a peaceful settlement. Sunday’s report and others like it reflect the grim reality of Afghanistan today. Since the US and Nato forces formally concluded their combat mission at the end of 2014, a resurgent Taliban has stepped up its attacks across the country and an Islamic State affiliate has also emerged to launch horrific high-profile attacks that have claimed the lives of scores of civilians. The UN report also cited a lull in June, when the Taliban accepted a three-day ceasefire over the Eid al-Fitr holiday that caps the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. The insurgents later rejected a subsequent call by President Ashraf Ghani to extend it. Mr Ghani has repeatedly extended calls to the Taliban for peace talks but they have rejected them outright. Speaking at a press conference in Kabul, he said the Nato summit last week in Brussels fully backed his government’s efforts and peace initiatives.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.