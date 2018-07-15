Why Justine Greening wants another EU referendum

Justine Greening says the Prime Minister's plan is "the worst of both worlds". Credit: PA

When an influential centre-right Tory, who has served in Theresa May's cabinet, says that the Prime Minister's Brexit plan is the "worst of both worlds" and a "fudge I cannot support", it is clear beyond doubt that the PM's most important policy is in trouble. For Justine Greening, the proposal to follow EU rules for the production and consumption of goods and food, and to collect tariffs for the EU, is neither properly leaving the EU or a rational "softer" Brexit. What she says she fears, in an article for the Times, is Parliament rejecting May's plan, but finding it completely impossible to force through a more satisfactory relationship with the EU.

Theresa May, left, has not won over Greening. Credit: PA

So - and this is something of a shock - she has come round to the idea that there should be a further referendum. And importantly she thinks there should be three choices on the ballot paper, May's package, Brexit with "no deal" or remaining in the EU. That would necessitate all of us being asked to pick our first and second preferences out of the three, and the result probably being decided on second preferences.

Greening believes people should be allowed a second referendum. Credit: PA