William and Kate release photos to mark Prince Louis' christening
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released a number of photos to mark Prince Louis' christening on Monday 9 July.
Photographer Matt Holyoak took the images at Clarence House, following the baby's baptism at The Chapel, St James's Place.
Eleven-week-old Louis was dressed in the cream, frilly lace royal christening gown – a replica of the intricate robe made for Queen Victoria’s eldest daughter in 1841 for the service.
Matt Holyoak said: "I was truly honoured at being asked to take the official photographs at the christening of Prince Louis, and to witness at first hand such a happy event. Everyone was so relaxed and in such good spirits, it was an absolute pleasure. I only hope I have captured some of that joy in my photographs."The images will be rel
The prince’s six godparents were among the guests including the duke’s close friend Guy Pelly – who was once dubbed William and Harry’s “court jester” for his wild ways.
Louis’s other godparents are: Nicholas van Cutsem – one of the van Custem brothers, who are long-time family friends of William and Harry; Harry Aubrey-Fletcher, who went to Ludgrove School and Eton with William; Lady Laura Meade, who is married to William’s close friend James Meade; Kate’s Marlborough schoolfriend Hannah Carter (nee Gillingham); and the duchess’s cousin Lucy Middleton.