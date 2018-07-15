William and Kate release photos to mark Prince Louis' christening

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released a number of photos to mark Prince Louis' christening on Monday 9 July.

Photographer Matt Holyoak took the images at Clarence House, following the baby's baptism at The Chapel, St James's Place.

Eleven-week-old Louis was dressed in the cream, frilly lace royal christening gown – a replica of the intricate robe made for Queen Victoria’s eldest daughter in 1841 for the service.