- ITV Report
-
Woman survives for a week drinking car radiator water after cliff crash
A woman who crashed over the side of a cliff and was missing for a week, survived by drinking water from the radiator of her car.
Angela Hernandez was finally found by hikers on Friday evening after they spotted her wrecked Jeep at the bottom of a 200-foot cliff in Big Sur, California.
The 23 year old, from Portland, Oregan, sparked a widespread search after she dropped out of contact while travelling to visit her family in California.
The hikers discovered Hernandez conscious, breathing and with a shoulder injury, Monterey County Sheriff’s Office spokesman John Thornburg said.
Rescuers managed to get her up into a helicopter and flown to hospital where she was in a stable condition.
She told investigators she went over the edge of the cliff when she swerved to avoid hitting an animal.
She stayed alive “by drinking water from the radiator of her vehicle,” according to the Highway Patrol.
“It’s usually the fall that gets them, or the ocean that gets them, and she was lucky to survive both,” said Thornburg.