Woman survives for a week drinking car radiator water after cliff crash

A woman who crashed over the side of a cliff and was missing for a week, survived by drinking water from the radiator of her car.

Angela Hernandez was finally found by hikers on Friday evening after they spotted her wrecked Jeep at the bottom of a 200-foot cliff in Big Sur, California.

The 23 year old, from Portland, Oregan, sparked a widespread search after she dropped out of contact while travelling to visit her family in California.