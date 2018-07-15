England's Harry Kane in line for Golden Boot as France and Croatia prepare for World Cup final

France and Croatia will meet in the World Cup final in Moscow on Sunday afternoon.

The French, led by Didier Deschamps, will start as favourites and are looking to add to their only World Cup title, which they won at home in 1998.

On their way to that success, Les Bleus overcame Croatia in the semi-final and Zlatko Dalic's men will be hoping Sunday will be the moment they take their revenge and win Croatia their first World Cup.

If France triumph, Deschamps will become only the third man to win a World Cup as a player and a coach, having captained the side in 1998.

The match will be played at the Luzhniki Stadium after a month-long tournament that started with 32 teams.

England came as close as they have since 1990 to reaching a first final since 1966, only to be beaten 2-1 in extra time by Croatia.