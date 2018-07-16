11 taken to hospital as bus and tractor collide in Co Down

Eleven people have been treated in hospital after a bus and tractor crashed in Co Down.

The tractor, which was towing a trailer, collided with the bus on the Belfast Road in Newtownards on Monday afternoon.

One of those taken to the nearby Ulster Hospital is in a serious condition.

There were 15 people on the bus when the crash happened.

Those not taken to hospital received treatment at the scene.

The incident occurred close to the junction of Ballybarnes Road at around 4.10pm.

Police have appealed for witnesses.

The Ulster Hospital cautioned that its emergency department was busy as a consequence of the crash.