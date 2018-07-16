13 people in hospital after suspected ammonia leak in Co Down

A major incident has been declared after a suspected ammonia leak in a fishing village in Co Down left 13 people in hospital.

Emergency services were called to the scene in the fishing port of Kilkeel shortly after 12.30pm on Monday.

Paramedics and the air ambulance were sent to the scene and 13 people were rushed to Daisy Hill Hospital for treatment.

The Fire Service said it responded to reports of a gas leak in the vicinity of the Harbour Road in Kilkeel.