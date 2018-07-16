Car device helps blind to 'see surroundings' through touch

Visually impaired people could soon get a better feel for stunning scenery thanks to an innovative device.

Ford has teamed up with Aedo Project, specialising in projects for the blind, to bring the grandeur of a mountain top to everybody.

The technology works by attaching a screen with a camera to a car window.

The camera then captures pictures of surrounding scenery and an algorithm, also in the device, detects the shapes in the image.

These shapes are then converted into tiny vibrations, which the users can feel.

After working on the idea for seven months, the prototype is now ready and after a quick installation on the car window, it is ready to go.