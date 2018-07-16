- ITV Report
Car device helps blind to 'see surroundings' through touch
Visually impaired people could soon get a better feel for stunning scenery thanks to an innovative device.
Ford has teamed up with Aedo Project, specialising in projects for the blind, to bring the grandeur of a mountain top to everybody.
The technology works by attaching a screen with a camera to a car window.
The camera then captures pictures of surrounding scenery and an algorithm, also in the device, detects the shapes in the image.
These shapes are then converted into tiny vibrations, which the users can feel.
After working on the idea for seven months, the prototype is now ready and after a quick installation on the car window, it is ready to go.
Aedo Project teamed up with 15 blind people to perfect the technology.
Designer Giuseppe D'Ambrosio said: "It converts the light, so the images as they are a transmission of light, nano vibrations in a logical way – these are specific information that transmit a sensation of touch to different surfaces, the uneven ones, the rubbery ones etc etc.
"So in a certain way the vibrations transmit the sensation of a gradual passage from a lower vibration when there is less light to a higher vibration when there is more light.
"It is sort of a new language to transform light in something that can be felt by the blind."
The device still needs to be perfected, but according to Mr D'Ambrosio it could potentially already be available on the market by next year for less than £100.