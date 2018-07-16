Alex Salmond show on Kremlin-backed TV channel breached broadcasting rules

The Alex Salmond Show on a Kremlin-backed TV channel has been found to have breached broadcasting rules for presenting messages as having come from viewers when they were in fact from production staff.

Regulator Ofcom investigated “audience tweets” in the former Scottish first minister’s debut show on RT, formerly Russia Today.

It found that the tweets were presented as having come from viewers but most of them were from production staff linked to the programme.

Four of the six tweets or emails featured in the November episode were sent by people connected either directly or indirectly to the production of The Alex Salmond Show or to Salmond in some way, Ofcom said.

They included the question “Why RT?”, tweeted by “a freelance make-up girl who had been involved in rehearsals for the show” and “What does Slainte mean?” (the name of Salmond’s production company), which came from a “freelance cameraman and an acquaintance of one of the producers’ technicians”.

Other questions were “When are you getting President Trump on the show?” and “If you were Prime Minister would you stop Brexit?”

An Ofcom spokeswoman said: “We found this programme broke our rules by misleading its audience.