Archaeologists uncover ‘find of a lifetime’ tomb

Archaeologists in Ireland have uncovered a 5,500-year-old megalithic passage tomb which has been dubbed the “find of a lifetime”. Archaeological research carried out by argi-technology company Devenish and University College Dublin (UCD) School of Archaeology unearthed the “significant” discovery in Co Meath. The excavation uncovered the new find in the Bru na Boinne – Boyne Valley Tombs – World Heritage Site.

To date, two burial chambers have been discovered within the western part of the main passage tomb, over which a large stone cairn – 40 metres in diameter – was raised. The six kerbstones that have been identified so far would have formed part of a ring of stones that followed the cairn perimeter. One kerbstone is heavily decorated with neolithic carvings and represents one of the most impressive discoveries of megalithic art in Ireland for decades.

