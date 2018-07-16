China files WTO challenge to Trump’s US tariffs threat

China has filed a World Trade Organisation (WTO) challenge to US president Donald Trump’s latest tariff threat, stepping up its diplomatic efforts to counter US pressure in a spiralling technology dispute. The Trump administration has criticised the WTO as unable to deal with the problems posed by China, suggesting a challenge there might have little impact in Washington. However, it might help Beijing rally support from governments which have criticised Mr Trump for going outside the WTO to impose tariffs on Chinese and other imports.

The move is unusually swift, coming less than one week after the US Trade Representative proposed 10% tariffs on a 200 billion-dollar (£151 billion) list of Chinese goods. Those would not take effect until at least September. China’s lopsided trade balance means it will run out of US imports for penalty tariffs before Washington does. Beijing is trying to recruit support – so far in vain – from Europe, South Korea and other governments. “We are unable to fight equally,” said Tu Xingquan, director of the China Institute for WTO Studies at the University of International Business and Economics in Beijing. Monday’s move “indicates that we value the role of the WTO rules”, the expert added.

The container ship Maersk Emerald is unloaded at the Port of Oakland Credit: AP