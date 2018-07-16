Firms told to plan for ‘hazardous trading landscape’ in wake of no-deal Brexit

Businesses in Ireland and the UK have been warned to prepare for a “hazardous trading landscape” in the wake of a no-deal Brexit.

Chartered Accountants Ireland issued the stark warning as it unveiled guidance to help businesses prepare for the customs checks and controls they could face after Brexit.

In a joint publication with the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW), businesses and politicians have received information about how the EU customs system works, how customs duties are paid, and guidance on supply chain challenges and other barriers to trade they “are likely” to face.