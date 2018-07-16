Former JLS star adds voice to campaign urging better farm safety

Former JLS Star JB Gill has thrown his weight behind an initiative to improve farm safety for both staff and children after it emerged agriculture is still one of the most dangerous industries to work in.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) revealed that 29 farm workers were killed in the last year – 18 times higher than the average across other major UK industries.

Four members of the public were also killed, including two children under the age of 16, between April 2017 and March 2018.

Linzi and Richard Nelson lost their three-year-old son Stuart last year when he ran round a corner into the path of a reversing vehicle.

Among staff, the biggest cause of death was livestock, accounting for a quarter of all fatalities, followed being being struck by a farm vehicle at 18%, and by a structure collapsing at 15%.