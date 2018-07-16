Government ready to discuss bid to host 2030 football World Cup

The Government is open to discussions on a possible bid to host the football World Cup in 2030, Downing Street has said.

Prime Minister Theresa May’s official spokesman said ministers would be “happy” to talk with footballing authorities about any proposal they might want to put forward to Fifa.

And the spokesman did not rule out the possibility of a UK-wide bid taking in all four home nations, saying it would be for sporting bodies to come up with their preferred format.

Reports suggest that the Football Association has already had private talks with the other home nations about the possibility of a joint bid for the 48-team event.

England failed in attempts to stage the world’s premier football tournament in both 2006 and 2018, losing out to Germany and Russia respectively.