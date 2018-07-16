Immigration minister reveals 44 children are being held in detention centres

The Government’s immigration policy was likened to President Donald Trump’s as ministers revealed 44 children were currently being held in detention centres.

The Home Office was branded “cruel” as Immigration Minister Caroline Nokes told MPs the number of children detained stood at 44.

Labour MP Mary Creagh, who has consistently pressed on the issue, called on ministers to “get a grip” and end the “unlawful practice”.

Ms Creagh, speaking in the Commons, raised the case of an Indian national who received £50,000 in damages from the Government after being placed in an immigration detention centre and unlawfully separated from his three-year-old daughter.

The man was detained under immigration powers in June 2017 after serving a 20-month prison sentence for unlawful wounding.