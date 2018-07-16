Jury retires in PM terror plot trial

A jury has retired in the trial of an alleged Islamic State fanatic accused of plotting to murder the Prime Minister in a suicide attack.

Naa’imur Zakariyah Rahman, 20, planned to bomb the gates of 10 Downing Street, kill guards and attack Theresa May with a knife or gun, it is claimed.

The Old Bailey heard he collected what he thought was an explosives-packed jacket and rucksack when he was arrested in last November.

The defendant thought he was being helped by an IS handler when in fact he was talking to undercover officers, jurors have heard.

Rahman, from Finchley, north London, denies preparing acts of terrorism, but has admitted recording an IS sponsorship video for Mohammed Aqib Imran.

Imran, 22, from south-east Birmingham, denies preparing terrorist acts and having a terrorist handbook.